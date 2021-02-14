Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens fellow GOP congressman for offering to testify against Trump

Never one to stay on the sidelines, controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) issued a veiled threat on Twitter aimed at Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) for coming forward and offering to testify that Donald Trump was well aware the Capitol was under assault when he spoke with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Jan. 6th.

Herrera Beutler posted a statement late Friday night offering up information and calling on other "patriots" to come forward and testify against the former president.

Advertisement:

That, in turn, led Taylor Greene to respond, "The gift that keeps on giving to the Democrats. First voting to impeach innocent President Trump, then yapping to the press and throwing @GOPLeader under the bus, and now a tool as a witness for the Democrats running the circus trial. The Trump loyal 75 million are watching."

Those comments were perceived by many on Twitter as Taylor Greene inciting "mob violence" against her Republican colleague.

You can read some comments below: