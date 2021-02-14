This S’mores Tart is so simple to make (the filling is just chocolate chips and cream)

We can't overstate how much we love this s'mores tart. It's so simple to make (the filling is just chocolate chips and cream) and strikingly geometric and luscious to behold. The marshmallow topping quickly broils in your oven to a gorgeous golden crust and brings to mind summer campfires (with fewer charred-marshmallow rejects). It was inspired by our "Weekends with Yankee" visit to the Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport, Maine, where we made gourmet s'mores with a whole smorgasbord of candies and cookies.

Bonus tip for non-bakers: You can always make this tart with a store-bought graham cracker crust.

Recipe: S'mores Tart

Total Time: 55 minutes

Hands-On Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 8-10 servings

For the crust

Ingredients:

12 graham crackers, roughly broken

7 tablespoons salted butter, melted

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° and set a rack to the lower third position.

In a food processor, pulse the graham crackers, butter, and sugar until well ground. Press the crust mixture into a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Set the tart pan on a sheet pan and bake until the crust is set but not browned, about 10 minutes, then allow it to cool at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

For the filling

Ingredients:

8 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips (go with semisweet unless you prefer very intense chocolate flavor)

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

19 large marshmallows, halved crosswise

50–60 mini marshmallows

Instructions:

Pour the chocolate chips into a medium bowl. Put the cream into a small saucepan and set over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until it just begins to steam; watch closely and don't let it boil. (If you overheat the cream, the chocolate may separate.) Pour the hot cream immediately over the chocolate and add the salt. Let the mixture sit 3 minutes, then stir thoroughly to combine.

Pour the ganache evenly into the cooled, prebaked tart crust. Chill it in the refrigerator at least 1 hour and up to overnight to let the ganache set. Just before serving, preheat your broiler and set a rack so it is about 7 inches from the heating element. Cover the top with the halved marshmallows, then fill in any holes with the mini marshmallows. Broil the tart, turning frequently, until the marshmallows puff and turn golden brown, about 45 seconds. It will burn quickly, so keep the door open and pay attention! Remove from the heat and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to let the tart set, then cut with a sharp knife, dipping it in hot water as needed to prevent sticking, and serve.