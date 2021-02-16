Giuliani may need contact criminal defense lawyers, state attorney says amid election meddling probe

"If you are Rudy Giulani, you might want to start to butt-dialing criminal defense lawyers," Dave Aronberg says

By Tom Boggioni
February 16, 2021 3:37PM (UTC)
Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee, on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Appearing on MSNBC's " Morning Joe," the state attorney for Palm Beach said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is likely off the hook for charges of tampering with Georgia's election results, but former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani better get a lawyer quick.

Speaking with "Morning Joe" contributor Katty Kay, attorney Dave Aronberg claimed there was not enough evidence in the case against Graham, who called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to inquire about vote totals, and it would probably be impossible to get an indictment — much less a conviction.

Giuliani, on the other hand, could be facing more legal peril in Georgia.

"Right now, I think the most that the prosecutor can do is open a criminal investigation, but I don't think it's going to go anywhere," Aronberg stated. "Interestingly, I think there is a great chance of filing charges against Rudy Giuliani, because he made false statements to local and state governmental bodies. And the DA in Atlanta said that she is expanding her investigation to include the making of false statements."

"She didn't say Rudy by name, but we know who she was referring to," he continued. "When he went before the state Senate committee in Atlanta, which is in DA Willis' district, and said there are 10,000 dead people who voted or there are suitcases full of fake ballots that have been counted — that's the kind of stuff that can get you a pair of handcuffs. So, if you are Rudy Giulani, you might want to start to butt-dialing criminal defense lawyers, because he might need them."

