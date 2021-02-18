L. Brent Bozell IV, son of the conservative media critic who runs the Media Research Center, was captured on video exiting the Capitol building on Jan. 6 insurrection and charged with federal offenses on Tuesday.

The younger Bozell didn't make any attempt to conceal his identity during the riots. Online researchers were able to identify him a blue hoodie sweatshirt that clearly had the name and logo of Hershey Christian Academy, where he coached, on it. According to the criminal affidavit, they then sent that information to an FBI tip line.

Before Bozell IV was officially identified, Hershey Christian Academy said on Facebook, "please understand that the person depicted in the photographs is not a board member, employee, or representative of Hershey Christian Academy." Despite their statements of denial, the academy continued to receive threats, forcing it to close its doors and transition to virtual learning. "Parents and teachers unfortunately have been forced to endure many terrorizing and threatening emails and harassing calls which have brought fear into our community and caused many parents to opt for virtual learning rather than in-person learning," the school stated.

Bozell IV's participation in the riot does not come as a surprise as his father, Bozell III, made an appearance on Fox Business' The Evening Edit, on the day of the insurrection, sympathizing with the rioters.

"This is an explosion of pent-up outrage from middle America. Look, they are furious that they believe this election was stolen. I agree with them," he said. "I agree they're furious with the censorship of free speech that is taking place. So the fury was there.Unfortunately, it was controlled fury with the vast majority and one element went forward with lawlessness. It has done tremendous damage to everyone else."

He continued, "I am heartsick about that element that has been so destructive and has done so much damage to a very noble cause, but the damage they have done to conservatives like me is profound."