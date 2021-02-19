Trump inauguration donor sentenced to 12 years in prison for tax evasion: report

On Thursday, NBC News reported that Imaad Zuberi, a California investor who donated $1 million to former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. According to the report, Zuberi was also required to pay a fine of $1.75 million and another $15.7 million in restitution.

"Zuberi, 50, agreed to plead guilty in 2019 to tax evasion, filing false foreign agent registration records and providing almost $1 million in illegal campaign contributions to various presidential election campaigns and other candidates for elected office, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California," reported Andrew Blankstein.

Zuberi has contributed to a number of politicians in both parties, including Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., but also former President Barack Obama, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris when she was attorney general of California.

Federal prosecutors also charged Zuberi with obstruction of justice during the course of their investigation of the Trump inaugural fund in 2020. The fund was the subject of intense scrutiny from federal prosecutors amid allegations that donors traded money for political favors.