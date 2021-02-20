Giada De Laurentiis' easy-to-make lemon poppyseed cake will please even the toughest crowd

One of the most challenging things about baking for a crowd can be navigating different dietary restrictions. If a loved one is gluten-free, it may sometimes feel daunting to tweak a recipe so that it tastes just as good without adding extra ingredients or steps.

When it comes to comfort food, we can always count on Giada De Laurentiis to come through with easy-to-navigate recipes that never take shortcuts on flavor. Her recipe for lemon poppyseed cake, which was recently resurfaced on Instagram, just so happens to be gluten-free. And that means you don't have to reinvent the wheel or worry about baking two separate cakes, because this one recipe is guaranteed to please anyone and everyone.

Giada gives her personal promise that this recipe doesn't taste like a substitute for the real thing. On her website, she writes that "when I first began ideating and testing this cake, I didn't envision it to be gluten-free — I just wanted to have a recipe for the perfect lemon poppyseed cake." But once Giada started tweaking her recipe for her Aunt Dina's birthday, she "actually began to love this version much more than the original."

An added bonus? The ingredients used in Giada's gluten-free recipe happen to make this cake not only more delicious but also more nutritious. That means what you're actually about to enjoy is a dessert that's "free" of guilt.

The complete list of ingredients for this cake may look daunting at first, but you likely already have most of them on hand in your kitchen pantry. They include some of our favorite things to mix into bakes: almond flour and Greek yogurt. Even better? There are only three steps in this one-bowl recipe: Combine all of your ingredients, pour the batter into a loaf pan and bake!

Giada also has a three-ingredient glaze that you can drizzle over your cake once it's out of the oven (and cooled). Few things in life are better than a slice of cake paired with an afternoon cup of coffee or tea. Find out for yourself when you fall in love at first bite with this recipe from one of our favorite chefs.

