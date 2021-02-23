After doctor calls her "misguided," Meghan McCain doubles down on attacks against Anthony Fauci

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain got into a Twitter squabble on Tuesday morning after Dr. Vin Gupta — a cable news regular who provides information on the COVID-19 pandemic — blasted her for her "misguided" attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On Monday, the always controversial McCain attacked the popular Fauci, saying he should be fired for his COVID-19 advice while complaining that she has been unable to obtain the vaccine.

That led to an avalanche of criticism of the daughter of John McCain, who appears to finally have had enough when she fired back at Gupta who tweeted, "The rejection of real, genuine expertise is what led us to today. So misguided to see people like @MeghanMcCain calling for the replacement of Dr Fauci. We should be empowering and amplifying his message to get out of this crisis and avoid any further milestones."

McCain responded "He told me not to wear a mask and that masks don't work when I was 3 months pregnant in the middle of Manhattan. He then later admitted it was an intentional lie so we would donate masks to essential workers. Now I'm being told to wear 2 masks. But yes I'm 'misguided'" followed by an emoji for emphasis.

She then tweeted, "The messaging is incredibly inconsistent and confusing. I voiced my frustration honestly despite the fact that if you and twitter don't like it, I represent the feelings of many Americans. I also believe sainting our public figures to infallibility is dangerous and irrational."

You can see the tweets below: