Mitch McConnell will "absolutely" support Trump if he gets the GOP presidential nomination in 2024

On Thursday, in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he would stand with former President Donald Trump if he were to receive the nomination to run for president a third time in 2024.

"The nominee of the party?" said McConnell. "Absolutely." He added that he believes Trump would have to compete against "at least" four GOP senators "plus some governors and others" if he ran again.

The commitment to back Trump if he wins the nomination stands in stark contrast to McConnell's condemnation of the former president's incitement of the Capitol riot in the wake of the impeachment vote, in which he suggested the charges should be litigated in a court of law. It also contrasts with the tension between the two men, with McConnell reportedly never wanting to speak to Trump again, and Trump issuing a statement calling him a "dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack."

Trump has teased at the possibility of running again, but has not made a firm decision either way.

