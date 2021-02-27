"Worshipping the golden jackass": CPAC mocked for displaying giant gold Trump statue

Many Twitter users noted that a gold Trump statue would seem to violate biblical commandments against idolatry

By Brad Reed
February 27, 2021 5:30PM (UTC)
A gold statue of former President Donald Trump on display at CPAC 2021 (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Conservative Political Action Conference is set to begin this weekend, and early indications are that much of it will be dedicated to worshipping former President Donald Trump.

In fact, as a video posted by Bloomberg News' William Turton shows, CPAC will even feature a literal gold statue of the former twice-impeached one-term president, who will also be a keynote speaker at the event.

Many Twitter users noted that a gold Trump statue would seem to violate biblical commandments against idolatry, and it drew comparisons to the golden calf idol destroyed by Moses in the Old Testament.

