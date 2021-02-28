"It's time to move on from Donald Trump": Member of a new Republicans promises to ditch the loser

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, a former member of Donald Trump's administration teased the announcement of a newly formed group of Republicans and ex-Republicans whose goal is to make sure that the ex-president will never be a viable candidate for office again.

Speaking with hosts Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser, former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor noted the current CPAC conference in Florida where the president is expected to get hero's welcome from the far-right attendees and said it is important that traditional Republicans push back on Trump's re-entry into the public square after losing re-election in November.

"I want to give you a number: 50 percent," Taylor began. "Donald Trump can't get to 50 percent. We just saw this in the most recent election, he cannot win elections. We've got to be able to, in the Republican Party, have someone who is a standard-bearer that can get us over 50 percent to win elections. He can't, he lost in spectacular fashion in this election and that's why I think it's entirely inappropriate for us to continue to put him forward as the leader of this party. it's a mistake that's going the cause the GOP to lose elections in the future and it's time to move on from Donald Trump."

Pressed on his future plans to oppose Trump, Taylor first said, "There are a lot of people in the party ready to move beyond Donald Trump. In fact, most of us realize he is much better at golfing than governing which is really saying a lot if you know anything about Donald Trump's golf game," before adding, "Donald Trump lost, not because more Democrats came out. Donald Trump lost because his own voters defected from him."

"I'm happy to share with you today a little bit of a tease," he added. " I can't give you all the information, but we're about to make an announcement in the very near future that's going to make Donald Trump have the worst heartburn he's had in the post-presidency. We're going to be channeling this movement to challenge him to create an insurgency within and without the GOP to drive forward towards a better center-right political movement than Donald Trump can put together. It's something he's going to have to contend with."

Pressed for more details he added, "You're aware of the fact that we've been having conversations with very prominent people in the GOP and ex-Republicans about where we go beyond Trump, how do we move beyond Trump. You're going to hear from us in the month of March about what's coming next."

"What's coming next is going to make Donald Trump fear for his ability to continue to be a standard-bearer of this party," he continued. "We are going to channel this movement, rally people together in the center, bring the Republican Party back from crazy to rational as best we can, and Trump should be shaking in his boots."

