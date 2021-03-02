Twitter banned Trump — now Jim Jordan wants a hearing to "address the scourge of cancel culture"

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is calling on House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler to hold a hearing to "address the scourge of cancel culture" in the United States.
In a letter to Nadler shared by the House Judiciary GOP, Jordan said the alleged phenomenon is a "dangerous trend" of "silencing and censoring certain political speech," adding that "the wave of cancel culture spreading the nation is a serious threat to fundamental free speech rights in the United States."
"From newsrooms to college campuses to social media giants, we have seen a dangerous trend toward silencing and censoring certain political speech," Jordan wrote. "As the committee entrusted with upholding the Constitution and our fundamental liberties, our first full committee hearing for the 117th Congress must examine this cancel culture sweeping America."
He went on to say that the First Amendment, which "guarantees to all Americans the right to speak freely," has "allowed our country to develop and maintain a political discourse fueled by the free exchange of ideas."
"This freedom has empowered risk-takers and innovators. It has shaped bold new ideas and given us a prosperous democracy," Jordan wrote. "Quite simply, it has made the United States the envy of the world."
Jordan said, "Twitter and Facebook have censored and de-platformed prominent conservatives — including the sitting president of the United States."
As Fox News points out, Jordan's letter comes a day after the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), concluded, of which the theme was "America Uncanceled."
