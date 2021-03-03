Alex Jones goes off on Donald Trump in leaked video: "God, I'm f*cking sick of him!"

Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones confessed to a filmmaker in 2019 that he was secretly sick and tired of dealing with former President Donald Trump.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center's Hate Watch blog, filmmaker Caolan Robertson caught Jones disparaging Trump after Jones had hired him to help shoot a propaganda movie called "You Can't Watch This."

Advertisement:

"It's the truth — and I'm just going to say it — that I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump," Jones confessed. "I wish that it never would have happened."

Jones went on to say that he was simply exhausted by the former president.

"I'm so sick of f*cking Donald Trump, man!" he fumed. "God, I'm f*cking sick of him!"

Advertisement:

Robertson also showed Hate Watch text message exchanges with Jones in which Jones asked him to not put his negative comments about the then-president in the final movie.

"Please don't put me b*tching in the film," he requested. "I don't do it a lot. But when I do look out."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: