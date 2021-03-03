Fox News staffers fume over hiring of Kayleigh McEnany: "They don't give a damn about facts"

Fox News has officially announced that former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will join the network as a paid contributor, but some insiders within the network aren't pleased, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

"It's truly disgusting they fired hard-working journalists who did care about facts and news reporting only to turn around and hire a mini-Goebbels whose incessant lies from the White House helped incite an insurrection on our democracy that got five people killed, including a police officer," a Fox News insider told The Daily Beast.

The source appears to be referring to longtime politics editor Chris Stirewalt, who was fired in January after upsetting conservative Fox News viewers by calling Arizona for Joe Biden on election night.

"Post-Trump Fox is quickly becoming a very scary place and quite dangerous for our democracy. It's not even conservative news anymore. They've plunged into an alternate reality where extremist propaganda is the only course on the menu," the insider added.

Another Fox staffer told The Daily Beast that the decision to hire McEnany was "upsetting."

"So many good people are out of a job now and I'm sure she'll get a huge contract," the staffer said, adding that ultimately the hiring makes sense since so many Fox News viewers love McEnany.

"It bothers me in that it is basically a slap in the face to the hardworking journalists that value real news and facts. But it also doesn't surprise me because they have shown that they don't give a damn about facts and real news," another staffer said.

A third staffer lamented that there's "no objectivity in this business anymore."

"It's a self-serving profiteering enterprise," the staffer said, adding that McEnany was hired because of "name recognition, notoriety, an obvious willingness to say anything her employer desires. The viewers are morons."