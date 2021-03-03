Trump’s D.C. hotel is still jacking up room prices around QAnon’s March 4 conspiracy

After the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 13, some QAnon supporters turned in the towel and admitted to falling prey to the elusive and dangerous conspiracy theories. Others, however, continue to stoke the power of Q and bend the theories to their will, most recently involving the day of March 4, 2021. And perhaps not so coincidentally, room prices at Trump International Hotel in D.C. are $1,000 more than their standard prices for the date.

As the most recent Q fable goes, QAnon followers are convinced that in 1871, the United States was secretly turned into a corporation, and Ulysses S. Grant was the last legitimate president, who was inaugurated on March 4 of that year. Being that Grant was the 18th president, they're deducing that Trump will therefore be the 19th. (Yes, it's a head-scratcher.)

Advertisement:

Forbes first reported that room rates for March 4 surged to $1,745 for a standard room with two queen-sized beds at the shortly after Jan. 6. On the eve of the big date, the room prices listed are still well above $1,000. And the weekend after March 4, however, prices are back down to $745, 180% above the typical rate of a D.C. hotel rate in February or March. It's typical for hotels to bump up their prices for holiday weekends, major sporting games, or, apparently, other events like an insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

During the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol, Forbes reported that the hotel rates were a staggering $7,500 to $8,000 a night, nearly triple the nightly rate of $2,200 that the hotel was charging during the inauguration seven days later.

Trump hasn't been shy when it comes to promoting his personal business alongside political campaigns. From 2016 to 2021 , he merged campaigning with making a personal profit. His D.C. hotel alone has raked in $3.2 million from political groups and Republican events since the beginning of his campaign in 2015, and Trump's businesses at large made $1.9 billion in revenue during his first three years. Many have mused about the ethics of having a president whose business uniquely benefit from his position in office, creating numerous opportunities for conflicts of interest.

Advertisement:

While Trump continues to financially capitalize on the QAnon conspiracies, there's no saying what will happen when the Q theorists wake up on March 5 with Joe Biden still holding office as the 46th president of the United States. But fortunately for The Trump International Hotel, QAnon might be back in D.C. again soon in hopes of fulfilling whatever the next conspiracy holds.