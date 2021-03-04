"It’s not fair!": Capitol rioter who invaded Pelosi’s office screams at judge over pretrial jailing

An Arkansas man who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 and went viral after photos circulated showing him with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk, appeared before a federal judge this Thursday for a status hearing.
According to NBC4 investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane, Barnett began "screaming" at attorneys and the judge, saying that it's "unfair" that he's been locked up "for a whole month."
The judge called for a 5-minute recess as a result.
Richard Barnett has been charged with aiding and abetting, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, parading or demonstrating in a capitol building, and theft of government property. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts and is currently being held without bond and will remain in custody until his trial.
