"It’s not fair!": Capitol rioter who invaded Pelosi’s office screams at judge over pretrial jailing

An Arkansas man from the insurrection appeared before a federal judge this Thursday for a status hearing

By Sky Palma
March 4, 2021 9:30PM (UTC)
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

An Arkansas man who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 and went viral after photos circulated showing him with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk, appeared before a federal judge this Thursday for a status hearing.

According to NBC4 investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane, Barnett began "screaming" at attorneys and the judge, saying that it's "unfair" that he's been locked up "for a whole month."

The judge called for a 5-minute recess as a result.

Richard Barnett has been charged with aiding and abetting, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, parading or demonstrating in a capitol building, and theft of government property. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts and is currently being held without bond and will remain in custody until his trial.


