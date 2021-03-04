Mitch McConnell tells Fox News he's concerned people won't go back to work if they get $1,400 checks

"Well, there is a concern about making it more advantageous to stay home rather than going back to work"

By David Edwards
March 4, 2021 10:00AM (UTC)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks with reporters following the weekly Republican Senate conference meeting in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol December 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate GOP leaders were asked about the chances of Congress passing another coronavirus relief bill along with must-pass government funding legislation. (Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Wednesday that he opposes extending unemployment and providing $1,400 COVID relief checks for Americans because people may decide not to go back to work.

During an appearance on Fox News, host Martha MacCallum posed the question to McConnell.

"Do you think the checks that are going out — you know, there's some unemployment benefits, additional benefits that would run out in March — do you believe that these checks prevents some people from wanting to work?" McCallum asked.

"Well, there is a concern," McConnell replied, "about making it more advantageous to stay home rather than going back to work."

The Republican leader argued that the COVID-19 emergency called for "considerably less" spending than the Democrats have proposed.

