Republican senator: Americans aren't getting vaccinated because Joe Biden told them to wear masks

During a hearing on the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic this Thursday, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kans., questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci over the nation's mask mandates, saying that "President Biden recently said that we should all wear masks until everyone is vaccinated — that's probably the worst thing that could have been said for compliance."

"So many people have said, 'Why would I go get a vaccine when the president says we have to keep wearing masks until everyone's vaccinated?'" Marshall said as Fauci listened patiently.

"We Americans feel like the goal line keeps moving," Marshall continued, addressing Fauci. "And I understand your fear of different variants and all those different things going on here, but where is the science that clearly shows wearing masks is helpful after you've had the vaccine?"

Marshall did not allow Fauci and the other experts to answer the question. "For the sake of time, I need to move on," he said, asking the witnesses to send him studies.

You can watch the video below via YouTube: