Fox News fans freak out after host says mask-free spring breakers have "too many freedoms"

Fox News host Arthel Neville faced criticism from viewers on Sunday after she suggested that vacationers on spring break have "too many freedoms" if they refuse to wear a mask.

During a live report from Miami, one Florida correspondent told Neville that very few visitors were wearing masks.

"Because it's not required," Neville observed. "That's the point... You know, people don't follow the rules if they're given too many freedoms."

That remark prompted dozens of tweets from upset Fox News viewers.

"Did those words really just fall out of your mouth?" one viewer asked. "Lady you get worse and worse and worse."