Peanut butter is a great thing to spread on top of these roasted banana and sour cream waffles

Roasting the bananas in butter means you get melted, ever-so-slightly browned butter in your batter(aka flavor!)

By Julia Turshen
March 21, 2021 9:59AM (UTC)
main article image
Reprinted with permission "Simply Julia." Photograph copyright (c) 2021 by Melina Hammer. (Melina Hammer/"Simply Julia")

Reprinted with permission "Simply Julia." Copyright (c) 2021 by Julia Turshen. Photographs copyright (c) 2021 by Melina Hammer. All rights reserved. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins.

Quickly roasting the bananas makes them extra soft and intensifies their flavor and sweetness, which also allows you to skip any additional sugar in the batter for these waffles. Moreover, roasting the bananas in butter means you get melted, ever-so-slightly browned butter in your batter. Flavor, flavor, flavor! Note that the amount of waffles this batter makes depends entirely on the size of your waffle maker and the amount of batter you put in it. With the inexpensive machine I've depended on for about a decade, I get four medium waffles, each quite thick. If Grace and I are very hungry, we can each put two away (and possibly take a nap afterward). If we're not super hungry, and especially if we have the waffles with a side of sausage or fruit or something, one is good. Last note: Peanut butter is also a great thing to spread on these!

Before you get to cooking, get to know the author! According to Julia Turshen, "delicious food does not have to be complicated." Watch the interview below, and check out the full Q&A here.

...

Julia Turshen

Julia Turshen is the bestselling author of "Now & Again," "Feed the Resistance" and "Small Victories." She also hosts the IACP-nominated podcast "Keep Calm and Cook on."

