Pro-QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, on Tuesday attacked gun safety laws as ineffective in the wake of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado that left 10 people dead.

"Colorado has everything the left has asked for," Greene wrote on Twitter. "And it still didn't stop a thug like Ahmad Al-Issa from murdering Americans."

Many of Greene's followers noted that she was wrong about Colorado's gun laws, as one noted that it's possible to buy a handgun in Colorado without a permit, contrary to Greene's claims.

Additionally, some of her followers noticed that she jumped to name the shooter when he had a foreign-sounding name but didn't mention any of the many white mass shooters that have killed Americans over the last year.

