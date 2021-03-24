MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell throws a tantrum after Fox News won't let him on air: "Are they in on it?"

On Tuesday, speaking to far-right talk radio host Eric Metaxas, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell tore into Fox News for refusing to let him on air to peddle his voter fraud conspiracy theories — and demanded to know if they are "in on it."

Mike Lindell and Fox News are both the subject of defamation lawsuits by voting companies against claims they promoted about election fraud — and Lindell seemed to be under the impression that these suits meant there was no additional legal jeopardy Fox had for inviting him on.

"I want to say one thing here, there's things that don't make sense everybody," said Lindell. "Let's just talk about Fox. You're already sued. It's too late to close the gate, the cows are out of the barn. Why can't people go on there and say their free speech then? You're already sued, Fox! What are you have, what, are you gonna get double-sued? What's the matter with you? And I will say that straight-out, it makes me, I'm so, you know — what are they, in on it? I don't get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?"

You can watch the video below via Twitter: