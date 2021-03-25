GOP senator defends proposal to ban early voting by saying God doesn't want us to vote on Sundays

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., on Wednesday defended Georgia Republicans' proposal to ban early voting on Sundays by saying allowing voting on that day would go against God's word.

The Georgia Republicans' proposal to ban Sunday voting is seen by many critics as a thinly veiled effort to stop Black churches from conducting "souls to the polls" voter drives that helped Democrats win Senate elections in the Peach State earlier this year.

However, Hyde-Smith argued that they're really only interested in obeying God's command to keep the Sabbath Day holy.

"God's word in Exodus 20:18, it says remember the Sabbath and keep it holy," she said.

Hyde-Smith also emphasized the importance of obeying God's views on Sunday voting by taking out a dollar bill and pointing out that it says "In God We Trust" on it and that senators' oaths of office end with the words, "So help me God."

You can watch the video below via Twitter: