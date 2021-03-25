Kayleigh McEnany faces brutal backlash for "still lying" about Biden presser

By Sky Palma
March 25, 2021 7:57PM (UTC)
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Monday, July 06, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In a tweet this Thursday, former White House press secretary and newly-minted Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany accused the press of giving President Joe Biden the respect that they refused to give Donald Trump.

"Right out of the gate, the White House press corps stands for President Biden," McEnany tweeted In reference to Biden's first press conference this Thursday. "Would have been nice if they would have routinely shown that level of respect for President Trump. I hope this is not indicative of softball questions to come!"

But as many pointed out, McEnany's claim that the press never stood for Trump is outright false.

 


