Trump tries to defend Capitol rioters on Fox News, gets shut down by Laura Ingraham

In a Fox News interview on Wednesday, Donald Trump strongly defended his followers who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, insisting that they posed "zero threat" to the lawmakers who had assembled that day to confirm the results of the Electoral College.

Trump appeared entirely convinced that the insurrection was mostly peaceful and fun-loving, only briefly clarifying to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the rioters who breached the building "shouldn't have done it." He railed against law enforcement for "persecuting" the rioters, arguing that "some of them went in and they're, they're hugging and kissing the police and the guards."

"You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out." The former president then complained that "nothing happens" to left-wing protestors. "When I look at antifa and what they did to Washington," he rambled, "and what they did to other locations, and the destruction, and frankly the killing and the beating up of people, and nothing happens to them whatsoever? Why aren't they going after antifa?"

He also attempted to frame the rioters as patriots. "They wave American flags," he told Ingraham. "In many cases, they are waving the American flag, and they love our country."