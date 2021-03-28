Sen. Lindsey Graham dragged on Twitter after boasting that he owned an AR-15 to fight "gangs"

Sen. Lindsey Graham's admission on Fox News that he owns an AR-15 to fight off hoards of "gangs" coming to his house after a natural disaster was greeted with rolled eyes and massive mockery on Sunday morning -- with one critic dismissing his boast by writing, "Only gang he will see are selling cookies."

Speaking with Chris Wallace, the South Carolina Republican stated, I own an AR-15. If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last ones that the gangs will come to because I can defend myself."

And with that, the ridicule of Graham began -- as you can see below: