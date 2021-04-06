Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Matt Gaetz scandal is "Deep State attack," calls on GOP "to stand up"

On Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., took to Twitter for an impassioned defense of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who is currently the subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation for possibly transporting an underage girl over state lines.

Greene claimed that the whole scandal is "a deep state attack and media smear fest to take him down" — and suggested it's probably fake because no woman has come forward publicly to speak out against him.

The Gaetz investigation began under former Attorney General William Barr, with his knowledge and briefing.

Greene, a QAnon-curious right-wing firebrand who was stripped of her House committee assignments after social media activity endorsing the killing of Democrats and suggesting a Jewish space laser was responsible for wildfires, is one of the only members of Congress to publicly defend Gaetz. Last week, she proclaimed on Twitter that the whole thing was "another witch hunt" and demanded the FBI release supposed "tapes" proving a DOJ extortion racket.

Other than her, few Republicans have come forward to support Gaetz. Even former President Donald Trump, who viewed Gaetz as one of his most steadfast allies in Congress, has stayed silent.