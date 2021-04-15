Fauci slams Fox News host Tucker Carlson for suggesting COVID vaccines don't work: "Typical crazy"

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday shot down Fox News host Tucker Carlson's insinuation that vaccines for the novel coronavirus may not actually work.

During a CNN appearance, Fauci was asked to comment on Carlson's remarks on Tuesday in which he suggested that maybe the COVID-19 vaccines "don't work" as the medical establishment has claimed.

Fauci quickly smacked down Carlson for being scientifically illiterate.

"That's just a typical crazy conspiracy theory," he said. "The data is overwhelming in the three vaccines used in an emergency use and emergency use authorization: The J&J, Pfizer, and Moderna, you had 30,000, 44,000, and 40,000 people in the clinical trial with an overwhelming signal of efficacy. So I don't have any idea what he's talking about."

Host John Berman then asked Fauci whether it was "dangerous" for a TV personality with such a large audience as Carlson to be spreading anti-vaxx talking points.

"It's certainly not helpful to the public health of this nation or globally," Fauci replied. "I don't want to get into arguments about Tucker Carlson, but to me it's counter to trying to protect the safety and health of the American public."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: