Liz Cheney tells Fox News host she won't support Trump in 2024 since he violated his oath of office

On Fox News Wednesday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that she will not back former President Donald Trump if he is nominated by the Republican Party for a third time in 2024.

"If Donald Trump were the 2024 nominee, would you support him?" asked anchor Neil Cavuto.

"I would not," said Cheney. She went on to say that Trump's incitement of the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol was "the gravest violation of an oath of office by any president in American history."

Cheney, the third-ranking member of the House GOP, was one of ten Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in connection with the Capitol riot. She has faced fury from within her own caucus, and although she narrowly managed to avoid being removed from her leadership position, she is already drawing primary challenges for her perceived disloyalty to the former president.

