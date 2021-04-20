New CNN morning anchor takes on rival network: "Fox is not news, no matter what it calls itself"

On her debut on CNN's morning segment, anchor Brianna Keilar tore into Fox News for its use of partisan chyrons to push far-right narratives against President Joe Biden.

"The chyrons, those headlines you see at the bottom of your screen? They are getting noticeably more creative," said Keilar. "Fox uses them to push their conspiracy theories that Biden is essentially senile . . . other Fox banners imply that Biden basically belongs in a home, and one of their main experts literally called in from his retirement home in Florida. Another is this guy, the infamous Fox doc they have on to give a quote 'virtual medical examination' then reaching the evidence-free conclusion Biden is off his rocker, pushes the theory he is the puppet of a deep state."

"Fox reliably provides the public disservice of pandemic disinformation, and sometimes it uses pictures," continued Keilar, showing a number of other Fox chyrons and graphics. "Top health officials shown in straight jackets . . . one year into the pandemic, despite undeniable evidence that masks work, Fox's chief science officer, Mr. Karlsson suggests they're a national security risk with the new headline. When the new president marked one year of grief and loss, Fox got impatient, saying how dare the president not wrap up before the power hour cockamamie commentary."

"Sometimes they think they are lashing out, but actually they are inadvertently telling the truth about themselves, admitting the damage they wreak and the propaganda they peddle, like they're writing the autobiography of their network in 30 characters or fewer, give or take," concluded Keilar. "That Fox is not news, no matter what it calls itself."

