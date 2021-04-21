"And Just Like That," John Corbett joins "Sex and the City" revival

One of the biggest themes of HBO's smash hit "Sex and the City" was that people come and go in your life. It's not surprising, then, that several familiar faces will be missing from "And Just Like That," the show's upcoming revival. On the other hand, John Corbett has confirmed that he will appear in multiple episodes and it's intriguing news.

TV Line reports that Corbett told the New York Post that he will be part of "And Just Like That," but he didn't stop there. "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]."

Talk about a major revelation!

Aidan is in and Mr. Big is out in "Sex and the City" revival

The news is tantalizing, especially given that two of the show's original stars, Kim Cattrall and Chris Noth, will not appear in the revival. Noth famously portrayed Sarah Jessica Parker's on-again, off-again beau Mr. Big. The duo ultimately tied the knot in the first movie, but by the second movie it looked like things were a tad bit frosty between them.

Corbett's Aidan was also in the second movie. Is it a coincidence? I think not.

Aidan was introduced as Carrie's love interest in the show's third season and he remained until their ugly breakup in Season 6. When she saw him again in the Middle East in the second movie, there was no mistaking their lingering chemistry despite their history together.

The addition of Aidan and the absence of Mr. Big offers several possibilities about what's happening in Carrie's life at this point. Could it be that Carrie Bradshaw is divorced? Is she a widow? Is she happily married? Could fans see Carrie and Aidan getting together? The possibilities are endless.

Not surprisingly, HBO Max is remaining mum on the details so we won't know what happens until the show debuts. The show is set to film in New York this spring, at which point fans might be given a hint about when Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda will be back on their screens once again.