James Gunn reveals draft of "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" script

James Gunn is a master multitasker. With "The Suicide Squad" heading to theaters and HBO Max this summer, he's already looking ahead to his next big project: "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." Collider reports that he teased that the first draft is in the books with a special social media post to mark the occasion.

Gunn, who is writing and directing the "Holiday Special," teased fans on social media with a picture of the script's cover, noting that "This is the wrapping. The present is inside." Gunn is listed as James "Long Elf" Gunn.

When will the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" debut?

"Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" will debut between the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder" (in theaters May 6, 2022) and the third installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, due in 2023. The timing is important because the team saw some new faces at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," so it's safe to assume that the Guardians will play some role in the next Thor movie.

As a holiday special, it's easy to imagine that it will arrive on Disney+ during the 2022 holiday season. In order to keep both projects on track, the "Holiday Special" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will film at the same time.

It stands to reason that the "GOTG Holiday Special" will feature Peter Quinn introducing the holidays to his friends, and likely working to understand how their holiday traditions work. (Something tells me that Groot won't like the idea of Christmas trees being cut down every year)

After spending a whole year without a new Marvel movie, it feels good to have so many Marvel movies on the way to make up for the drought. From "Black Widow" to "Eternals" to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there's a lot to look forward to and a "Guardians Holiday Special" from James Gunn truly is the gift that keeps giving.