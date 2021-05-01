GOP leader hints Liz Cheney will be ousted from leadership role soon: report

On Saturday, Axios reported that some top Republicans are souring on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the chair of the House Republican Conference and the highest-ranking woman in House GOP leadership.

"The comments by Reps. Steve Scalise, the minority whip, and Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, carry weight because of their close relationship with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — who is openly feuding with Cheney," reported Jonathan Swan, Glen Johnson, and Alayna Treene. "Banks (R-Ind.), leader of the largest conservative caucus in the House, told Axios Friday that Cheney's continued criticisms are 'an unwelcome distraction,' and he questioned whether she would retain her leadership role in a month."

Cheney, despite a staunchly conservative voting record on policy, has faced discontent within her party ever since she became the highest-ranking House Republican to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for incitement to insurrection — one of ten members who crossed the aisle to vote with Democrats.

Republicans subsequently voted to keep her in her position. However, her statement that she would not support a Trump 2024 run, and Trump's attacks on her following reports she is considering a presidential run herself, have re-opened the wound.