MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell may attempt "insanity defense" after vilifying Dominion: ex-prosecutor

Controversial MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's legal strategy was questioned on Saturday after he made an appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast.

"Either way Steve, I want to say this, I'll give Dominion [Voting Systems] a little scare this morning. Dominion, we have machines now, I do. I have machines, we have ES&S [Election Systems & Software] machines, we got them all and we're going to being putting out so much information over the next couple of weeks," Lindell said.

Dominion is suing Lindell for $1.3 billion for defaming the company with his conspiracy theories that Trump won the election.The company has reportedly been building a "legal armada" for the lawsuit.

Lincoln Project senior advisor Jeff Timmer offered his analysis of where the case is headed.

"Lindell is doing his best to ensure Dominion's lawsuit against him will be the first civil case ever to result in the death penalty," he joked.

Former Southern District of New York prosecutor Richard Signorelli offered his own analysis.

"Lindell may be the first civil defendant to be able to successfully assert an insanity defense," he said.

Of course, an insanity defense is not allowed in a civil trial, which also can not result in a death penalty. But the jokes highlight the how some are viewing Lindell choosing to continue to push the "Big Lie" of election fraud that incited the January 6th insurrection and resulted in Trump's second impeachment.

https://twitter.com/richsignorelli/statuses/1391190147283226625

https://twitter.com/patriottakes/statuses/1391057608094724098