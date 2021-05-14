Meghan McCain: Marjorie Taylor Greene makes Republicans look like "psychotic barbarians"

The View's Meghan McCain was not happy to see the latest video of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) harassing a political opponent.

Reacting to a newly unearthed video from 2019 in which Greene is shown stalking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at her office, McCain wrote on Twitter that the QAnon-loving freshman Georgia lawmaker was making all Republicans look bad with her insane attention-seeking antics.

"You're behaving like an animal -- harassing AOC like this only gives Democrats what they want which is to paint all of us like we're psychotic barbarians!" McCain wrote. "Aside from the fact that this is just abusive and abhorrent behavior from anyone, let alone a sitting member of Congress."

Ocasio-Cortez on Friday shamed House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for not doing more to discipline Greene, after noting that he's disciplined lawmakers such as Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Justin Amash (R-MI) for speaking out against former President Donald Trump.

"The fact that Kevin McCarthy, the House GOP leader, stripped Justin Amash of all committee seats for criticizing Trump, but has worked to protect this person from consequences (including pretending he doesn't see it) tells you this is happening with the support of GOP leadership," she wrote.