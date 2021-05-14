"Real Time" suspended after host Bill Maher tests positive for COVID-19: report

On Thursday, TMZ reported that comedian and late-night talk show host Bill Maher has tested positive for COVID-19 — and will be suspending his "Real Time" show to allow himself time to clear the virus.

"The 'Real Time' host has little reason to be worried because a rep for HBO says Bill is fully vaccinated, and he's feeling fine. The rep says, "Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID" but says he's totally asymptomatic," said the report. "Remember, the COVID vaccines don't guarantee you won't get infected, but are highly effective in shielding you from serious illness and hospitalization. Bill's a perfect example of that."

According to the report, no other HBO support staff for the show have tested positive for the virus.