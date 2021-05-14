Sebastian Gorka blames U.S. Army soldier with two moms for America's "weakness"

Former Donald Trump aide turned right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka launched into a strange homophobic monologue on Thursday night, targeting a U.S. Army soldier who opened up in a new recruiting ad to share her life story of having two mothers.

On his afternoon radio program, in a segment now posted to Rumble with the caption "The U.S. Army goes lesbian," Gorka went off the rails, claiming that the soldier with lesbian parents would be a reason for foreign adversaries to attack the United States.

"It's not a joke, so let me just dissect that, lesbian couples with daughters that join the Army," Gorka began. "I heard a lot about her two moms. By the way, Ms. Emma Lord, you can't have two mothers, OK? Don't be a science denier. One woman can bear a child, and there is something that is missing if you want to have a baby and a woman can't do it, O.K.?"

Gorka proceeded to claim that the woman in the video who decided to serve in the U.S. Army is a "selfish little millennial," although he did not appear to know anything about her. "It's serving something outside of yourself, Emma!" said Gorka, who was born in England, spent his young adulthood in Hungary and has never served in the U.S. military.

"It's about what the flag represents, not your rainbow posters!" Gorka stated before insinuating that the soldier who shared her personal story about having two mothers wasn't a "real soldier."

"You're a selfish, repugnant disgrace, and our real enemies are laughing at you and your little propaganda product, guarantee you that," Gorka stated. "You are the reason that we will be attacked again and again and again because you have demonstrated your willingness to be a puppet in a message of weakness, which is antithetical to what America really represents."

Gorka didn't return Salon's request for comment on his monologue.

Gorka is not the only conservative triggered by this new and allegedly "woke" U.S. Army recruiting ad, evidently designed to encourage other young people from diverse or unconventional backgrounds to enlist.

"Compare the New Woke U.S. Army Ad to a Russian Army Ad and Pray for the West," the right-wing blog RedState wrote on Thursday, claiming that "the left in America has infiltrated and introduced its rot to the U.S. military, and you can now see the infection in its recruitment ads."

You can watch Gorka's monologue above via "America First" on the Salem Radio Network.