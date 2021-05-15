Gal Gadot confirms that Joss Whedon threatened her career

When Ray Fisher (Cyborg) accused "Justice League" director Joss Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior on set, his co-stars rallied behind him in a show of support and solidarity. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) hinted that she was involved in issues of her own but never clarified what happened, but sources at The Hollywood Reporter had it that Whedon "threatened to harm Gadot's career." Now, Gadot has confirmed this to Israeli outlet N12."

Gadot was quick to support Fisher when he made his allegations, though she noted in an earlier interview that she was not with her co-stars when they filmed with Whedon. "I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups, and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

Gadot never clarified what the "experience" was or what Whedon did that led her to go to Warner Bros. executives. She was called in to answer questions during the investigation of Ray Fisher's case, but the question about her own experience lingered.

Joss Whedon threatened Gal Gadot's career while filming "Justice League"

Gadot clarified what happened in the new interview. "He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable," she said. "I handled it on the spot."

Whedon was brought on board "Justice League" after original director Zack Snyder stepped away from the production following the death of his daughter. Whedon undertook reshoots that changed the trajectory of the movie. This became the foundation for the Snyder Cut movement that gave rise to Zack Snyder's "Justice League," which is now out on HBO Max.

Fisher, Gadot and the other members of the cast, including Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa, all spoke very highly of their experience working with Snyder and openly supported the Snyder Cut movement, which contrasts sharply with their support of Fisher and his claims against Whedon.

Though fans may never know all the details of what happened between Gadot and Whedon, Gadot's confirmation that Whedon threatened her career is enough. Warner Bros. concluded its investigation, but it sounds like the case isn't closed just yet.