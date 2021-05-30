Kyrsten Sinema blasted for saying Jan. 6 commission was "critical" — after missing the vote

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is facing serious backlash for her remarks explaining the importance of the Jan. 6 commission. While her perspective does acknowledge the need for the commission, there is one glaring reason why so many people are angry with her.

On Friday, May 28, as lawmakers were casting their vote on the initiative, Simena was not in attendance. While her office has yet to release a statement addressing the looming questions about her absence. According to Newsweek, the Senate actually voted 54 to 35 in favor of the House but the measure was also struck down because it could not gain 60 votes to beat the filibuster.

The latest follows the release of Sinema's joint statement with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

"The events of January 6th were horrific. We could never have imagined an attack on Congress and our Capitol at the hands of our own citizens," the statement said.

The lawmakers expressed concern about the failed effort as Sinema, herself, admitted it was a "critical step to ensuring our nation never has to endure an attack."

"In the hours and days following the attack, Republican and Democratic members of Congress condemned the violence and vowed to hold those responsible accountable so our Democracy will never experience an attack like this again.

"A bipartisan commission to investigate the events of that day has passed the House of Representatives with a bipartisan vote and is a critical step to ensuring our nation never has to endure an attack at the hands of our countrymen again. We implore our Senate Republican colleagues to work with us to find a path forward on a commission to examine the events of January 6th."

Sinema's remarks were quickly confronted by frustrated Twitter users who pointed out the contradictions in the Arizona lawmaker's words and actions.

One Twitter user wrote, "I am ashamed of Kyrsten Sinema for skipping out on the critically important vote today for the 1/6 commission. I was very active in helping her get elected to office. But, I will actively support a challenger in the future. I'm dismayed, I can't understand it. She's bad."

Sinema's office has yet to address the concerns about her absence while the vote was taking place.