Why Trump is hinting at a run for Congress in 2022

Trump and his allies are floating the idea of a Congressional bid — or angling to become House Speaker

By Matthew Chapman
Published June 5, 2021 3:16PM (EDT)
Donald Trump (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On MSNBC Saturday, ex-Breitbart staffer and former GOP spokesperson Kurt Bardella offered a potential reason why former president Donald Trump and his allies have floated with the idea of running for Congress, or possibly even angling to become speaker of the House.

"Donald Trump is so — he's so desperate for attention, he's so desperate to get everybody talking about him and, to me, that's what this is," said Bardella. "Anything that he can talk about and get people excited and agitated about that he'll entertain is just par for the course. If anything, the only reason I can see him running for anything in 2022 is he's scared to death of what his legal situation will be, and will use public office as a legal shield. That's the only reason why he would ever consider doing anything before 2024."

