Marjorie Taylor Greene says Dr. Anthony Fauci should be criminally charged over COVID-19 pandemic

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday disputed the science behind virus research because she does not believe in evolution.

Greene made the remarks while speaking to Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice, where she argued that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be criminally charged over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgia Republican said that she opposed so-called "gain of function" research on viruses.

"That's a bioweapon," she charged. "So we need to be very clear about what was the intent of COVID-19 and these viruses that they experiment with like some sort of Dr. Frankenstein experiment."

"I don't buy it because I don't believe in evolution," the congresswoman said. "I don't believe in that type of so-called science. I don't believe in evolution. I believe in God."

Greene added, "These viruses were not making people sick until they created them and made them into weaponized viruses to be able to attach to our cells and make us sick. This has caused so many people to die all over the world."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: