Paramount Plus adding 1,000 new movies this June

Summer movie season has officially begun and Paramount Plus is about to make subscribers' summers a whole lot more exciting by scaling up its existing catalog of movies beginning with plans to add 1,000 new films beginning June 10!

While movies are finally starting to open up again in theaters, Paramount Plus is looking to give subscribers looking to enjoy some of their favorite films from the comfort of their homes this summer plenty of new options to choose from.

While in the past we've typically seen new titles come a few at a time, this June Paramount Plus will be increasing its movie catalog to include more than 2,500 titles by the end of the summer. And what better way to kick off the summer movie season than by adding 1,000 new films this June alone!

New movies coming to Paramount Plus in June 2021

Although the complete list of new movies coming to Paramount Plus this June has not yet been released, the streaming service has announced some of the many titles making their way to Paramount Plus during the first wave which arrives on June 10, 2021!

Among the highlights are beloved action films, some of the studios' most critically acclaimed films, classics the whole family can enjoy together as well as several iconic comedies, dramas and horror films with a list that is sure to have something for everyone in the family to enjoy this summer.

The wave of new movies will also include the new Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor led sci-fi thriller, Infinite, which will exclusively debut on Paramount Plus beginning on Thursday, June 10. As summer continues, fans can also look forward to the arrival of PAW Patrol: The Movie as well as A Quiet Place Part II.

Just what films can you look forward to streaming on Paramount Plus this June? Here's a look at some of the many new films arriving this week:

"71"

"The Addams Family"

"The Adventures of Tintin"

"Arachnophobia"

"The Avengers"

"The Birdcage"

"Body Cam"

"Charlotte's Web"

"Child's Play"

"Crawl"

"The Dictator"

"Dora and the Lost City of Gold"

"Fighting with My Family"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"The Full Monty"

"Gemini Man"

"Gretel & Hansel"

"The Haunting"

"Hello, My Name Is Doris"

"The Hustle"

"I Love You, Man"

"Infinite"

"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa"

"Judy"

"Like a Boss"

"The Little Hours"

"Little Women"

"Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol"

"No Strings Attached"

"Paranormal Activity 3 & 4"

"Pet Sematary"

"The Prodigy"

"Red Dawn"

"Revolutionary Road"

"The Rhythm Section"

"Rocketman"

"Saint Maud"

"The School of Rock"

"Skyfall"

"The Soloist"

"Sonic the Hedgehog"

"Terminator: Dark Fate"

"Tropic Thunder"

"Valley Girl"

"What Men Want"

"The Wolf of Wall Street"

"Wonder Park"

New shows coming to Paramount Plus in June 2021

In addition to literally hundreds of new movies to choose from, Paramount Plus will also be rolling out an impressive summer TV slate which kicks off in June with the arrival of iCarly on June 17. As the month goes by, fans can look forward to new seasons of "EVIL," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "The Good Fight" and more!

Among the new and recent hits fans can enjoy this summer on Paramount Plus are:

"60 Minutes+"

"The Challenge: All Stars"

"EVIL" (June 20)

"From Cradle to Stage"

"The Good Fight" (June 24)

"iCarly" (June 17)

"Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years"

"Rugrats"

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" (June 24)

"RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked!" (June 24)

"Why Women Kill"

"Younger"

Additionally, fans can look forward to "Behind the Music"'s arrival on July 29 and the new season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" on August 12.

How much does Paramount Plus with ads cost?

Effective June 7, 2021, Paramount Plus will launch the all-new ad-supported tier plan which will cost just $4.99 a month! The new Essential Plan will include the service's marquee sports offerings, on-demand entertainment options through its catalog of shows and movies as well as breaking news provided by CBSN.

This new ad-supported plan will be offered in addition to the Paramount Plus Premium Plan priced at $9.99 a month which includes commercial-free entertainment options as well as an expanded catalog of sports and live streams of local affiliates across several U.S. markets.