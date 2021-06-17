"You can be who you always are": Whoopi Goldberg has had enough of Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg came to verbal blows on "The View" on Thursday while discussing President Joe Biden's irritated response to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins' questions about his Wednesday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. McCain accused the media of following a double standard, comparing Biden's relationship with reporters to that of former President Donald Trump.

"Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn't absolve Biden's bad behavior," McCain said. "What he did was 100% Trumpy. And I think I would just like a little bit of intellectual consistency. If Trump had done that, we would be screaming at the top of our lungs in one way or another."

When Collins asked Biden why he would consider his 90-minute meeting with Putin "constructive," Biden told her, "If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business."

Biden would apologize to Collins later that day, saying "I shouldn't have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave."

That didn't stop McCain from taking aim at the Biden Administration's press relations, however.

"I have heard many people in this town, in DC, talking that the press is getting sick of this," she said, before going on to call Biden's response to Collins' questions "unbecoming and ridiculous." McCain also claimed that Biden has "gotten a pass so far" from the media.

"It is in no one's best interest to treat him like it's state TV," she said. "As [View co-host Sarah Haines] pointed out, that is the biggest difference between us and Russia."

Goldberg tried to respond to McCain's gripes by pointing out that "The thing I never saw Trump do was apologize to anybody." But she was quickly cut off by McCain, who said "With all due respect, I don't care if he's apologizing. He just embarrassed himself, and he looks like Trump."

"I don't care that you don't care, just hear what I'm saying" Goldberg said, prompting McCain to reply, "Well I don't care that you don't care Whoopi, so we're even!"

"Well, then good Meghan, because you can be how you always are," Goldberg said.

McCain responded in kind, telling Goldberg, "You can be who you always are," before the show cut to commercial.

After the break, Goldberg apologized to the audience and to McCain, saying "I was rude, and I didn't need to say what I said. I apologize, because that's not the way I want to behave at work."

"Well, I apologize too, Whoopi," McCain said.