Experts rebuke Tucker Carlson's suggestion that the FBI was responsible for the Capitol insurrection

Tucker Carlson is putting a new, disturbing spin on the Capitol insurrection, and this time, it involves the (FBI). On Wednesday, June 16, the Fox News host sounded off as he laid out the basis of his latest theory which appears to be another attempt to deflect blame from supporters of former President Donald Trump.

According to The Washington Post, Carlson has suggested that "the presence of unindicted co-conspirators in the Capitol riot indictments means those people are government agents and that this, in turn, means the FBI was involved in organizing the riot."

At one point during the segment, Carlson said, "Strangely, some of the key people who participated on Jan. 6 have not been charged. Look at the document. The government calls those people unindicted co-conspirators. What does that mean? Well, it means that in potentially every single case, they were FBI operatives."

He went on to highlight the indictment of Thomas Caldwell, as an example. Although Caldwell is facing charges, the other two co-conspirators mentioned in his case, have not been charged. Apparently, Carlson believes this may be some form of indication of a conspiracy that supports his assumptions.

But wait, here's the interesting thing: Person Two and Person Three were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but the government has not charged them. Why is that? You know why: They were almost certainly working for the FBI. So, FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to government documents. And those two are not alone. In all, Revolver News reported there are, quote, "upwards of 20 unindicted co-conspirators in the Oath Keeper indictments, all playing various roles in the conspiracy who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities, and in some cases, much, much more severe activities as those named alongside them in the indictments." Huh? So it turns out that this "white supremacist" insurrection was, again by the government's own admission in these documents, organized at least in part by government agents.

Adding to his claims, Carlson also tied in FBI Director Christopher A. Wray as he reiterated the government's intent on infiltrating extremist groups.

However, legal experts are already pushing back against Carlson's claims arguing that the government cannot include names of agents as unindicted co-conspirators. David Ohlin, a criminal law professor at Cornell Law School explained that there are "many reasons why an indictment would reference unindicted co-conspirators, but their status as FBI agents is not one of them."

Lisa Kern Griffin, a Duke University Law School professor, also echoed similar sentiments as she detailed the role of undercover agents. "Undercover officers and informants can't be 'co-conspirators' for the purposes of establishing an agreement to violate the law, because they are only pretending to agree to do so."

She added, "An unindicted co-conspirator has committed the crime of conspiracy, and investigative agents doing their jobs undercover are not committing crimes."

You can watch the video below via Twitter: