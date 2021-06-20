Lindell claims a "prophet guy" predicted he would change history before his first meeting with Trump

In a speech given at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida on Friday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed it was foretold by a man he described as a "prophet guy" that he would someday change human history and the at he believes that led to his first meeting with former President Donald Trump.

According to a report from Newsweek, Lindell — who has taken the lead in trying to prove the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump which has also led to him facing a massive lawsuit — described being a National Prayer Breakfast where he joined in prayer with former HUD secretary Ben Carson.

In Lindell's telling, "Divine things started happening to me . . . I was picked out of 12 people to pray with Ben Carson in a room at the National Prayer Breakfast."

He then added, ". . . This one prophet guy, he said, 'A couple of you in this room are going to become great friends and change — and help change the course of history,'" before elaborating and telling the audience, "Anyway, these divine appointments kept happening all the way up to where I met Donald Trump in the summer of 2016."

Lindell also revealed that he finally got his one-on-one with the now-one term president on August 15, 2016, and that he came away believing Trump would be "the greatest president in history," Newsweek reports.

You can read more here.