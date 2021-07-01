10 new HBO Max shows and movies to watch in July 2021

A lot of exciting new content is headed to HBO Max! We share the top 10 new HBO Max shows and movies not to miss in July 2021.

At Hidden Remote, we always praise the variety of content available at Netflix. But, as much as we love the streaming titan, we must admit that HBO Max has been stepping up its game lately! While the pandemic hurt the entertainment business, streaming services took the saying "work smarter, not harder" and made things work.

HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, and all other streaming services adjusted to the times and planned upcoming releases accordingly, and wow has it been working well for them all!

Netflix continues to be the variety content champ, but HBO Max is where the big feature movies are, and the month of July 2021 has some amazing movies and shows in store for subscribers.

From a movie that'll have us feeling nostalgic to an exciting reboot fans have long been anticipating, we've narrowed down the best HBO Max shows and movies to watch. Let's get right to it.

HBO Max shows and movies to stream at home

"No Sudden Move," July 1

"Tom and Jerry in New York," July 1

"Gossip Girl," July 8

"The White Lotus," July 11

"Space Jam: A New Legacy," July 16

"100 Foot Wave," July 18

"Through Our Eyes," July 22

"FBOY Island," no premiere date revealed

"The Immortal," no premiere date revealed

"Romeo Santos: King of Bachata," no premiere date revealed

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is one of the movies fans have been waiting for after several delays. The movie sees basketball champion and icon LeBron James go on an epic adventure with Bugs Bunny and the Tune Squad.

I'm also looking forward to watching "No Sudden Move," which follows a group of small-time criminals hired to steal what they are made to believe is a simple document, but things go horribly wrong.

Finally, I know the "Gossip Girl" is at the top of many of your lists! What will you be watching?