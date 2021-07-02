President Joe Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday to discuss the collapsed condominium building in the town of Surfside -- and some supporters of former President Donald Trump aren't happy about it.

In particular, some Trump supporters were angry that DeSantis thanked Biden for being "very supportive from day one" of the tragedy in Surfside, which has resulted so far in 18 confirmed deaths and nearly 150 people still unaccounted for.

Many Trump fanatics said that DeSantis shouldn't have even met with Biden, whom they believe is an illegitimate president despite beating Trump in the popular vote by more than 7 million votes and in the electoral college by 74 votes.

Check out some reactions from angry Trump fans below.