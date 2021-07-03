16 chewy-crispy-buttery cookies for Fourth of July (and any other day!)

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Celebrate Independence Day with the most independent Fourth of July dessert. What's that, you ask? Cookies, of course! Cookies, unlike cakes, pies, and brownies, don't need to be detached from a unit. Sure, you could say the same for similar dessert recipes (muffins, cupcakes, scones and friends), but they're just not as self-sufficient as cookies, leaving you with parchment liners to dispose of or too many crumbs to contend with.

If you're not feeling my logic, then here's a fundamental truth: Cookies are always a good idea. Here are more than a dozen 4th of July recipes to satisfy cookie cravings of all stripes.

1. Blueberry Pecan Oat Thumbprint Cookies

If you're going for a red, white, and blue theme on your dessert table, consider these little friends blueberry pies in cookie costumes.

2. Red Velvet Cookies

. . . followed by these, which take care of the red and the white.

3. 3-Ingredient Nutella Brownie Cookies

If you're looking for a 30 minute affair that doesn't taste like one, these are your guys.

4. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies (aka Magic Middles)

Aaaaand if you're looking for a proper chocolatey project, these cookies are so worth the effort. Consider them an ode to America's love for peanut butter.

5. Shauna Sever's Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle

Fourth of July isn't necessarily the best time to bring out your best CC cookie, especially if your ideal is warm and gooey — it might just get stale and hard in the sun. But chocolate chip cookie brittle is a whole other story.

6. Ovenly's Secretly Vegan Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

But if you must serve a classic CC cookie, then this recipe will hold its chewy texture for a while, thanks to the use of oil instead of butter (that's the "secretly vegan" part). Just make sure you leave it on the rack to cool completely before serving, as oil needs more time to redistribute through the cookie and give it good structure.

7. Coconut Chow Mein Butterscotch Cookies

The spiritual sister of Milk Bar's beloved compost cookie, this unconventional, brown sugar-forward gem is more than just a conversation starter.

8. Vietnamese Iced Coffee Cookies

Made with three different forms of coffee, this shortbread-like cookie is a wake-you-up affair topped with a moreish condensed milk icing.

9. Sweet Tea Cookies

If you're more of a tea person, consider this cookie-fied version of everyone's favorite (non-alcoholic) southern beverage.

10. 3-Ingredient Oatmeal Cookies

The most difficult instruction in this super simple (and gluten-free!) recipe is 'preheat oven'.

11. Secret Cookies

The ingredient list here doesn't look inspiring — egg and vanilla, flour, sugar, salted butter, that's all folks. But it is very much more than the sum of its parts. And though it may seem "holiday" in vibe, a bit of red, white, and blue sugar over the top can remedy that.

12. Homemade Samoa-Inspired Cookies

Confident bakers: You are so ready to make Samoas entirely from scratch. Crank your oven to 350°F and step up to the challenge.

13. Mini Black & White Cookies

Vanilla cake (the cake mix kind) in the shape of a cookie, plus glazes to please the indecisive — there's so much to love about this New York deli fixture, made more snackable in this recipe.

14. Coconut PB&J Sandwich Cookies

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are quintessentially American, and this recipe makes it a touch more nuanced in the most delightful (and gluten-free) way.

15. Rice Cookies with Cardamom and Rose Water

You won't find baking soda and salt in these delicate, melt-in-your-mouth cookies, as a leavener would make it too cakey and salt would make the flavors overpowering.

16. Dorie Greenspan's 3-Ingredient Almond Crackle Cookies

Don't be fooled by the fancy looks of this quick to make number from cookie queen Dorie Greenspan. It's so quick that it actually does not let you dawdle, or else the dough will separate. It's perfect for the moment you realize there aren't enough cookies (there never are!) and need to whip up a batch ASAP.