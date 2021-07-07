Kayleigh McEnany lies while defending slave owners: "Our main Founding Fathers were against slavery"

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed on Tuesday that "all" of America's Founding Fathers were "against slavery" even though more than half of them owned slaves.

McEnany made the assertion while complaining that Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) slammed the July 4 holiday as a celebration for white people.

"When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they're referring to is for white people," Bush wrote on Twitter. "This land is stolen land and Black people still aren't free."

McEnany commented on Bush's remarks while appearing on a panel with four other white pundits.

"The haters never take a day off from hating," McEnany complained. "That is clear and they never take a day off of getting the facts wrong."

"We know most of our forefathers, all of our main Founding Fathers were against slavery, recognized the evils of it," she added.

In fact, 14 of the 21 so-called Founding Fathers were reportedly slave owners. Conservatives often point to the claim that some of the slave owners publicly acknowledged that the practice was wrong.

You can watch the video below via Fox News: