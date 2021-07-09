10 July 2021 movies not to miss (and where to watch them)

Movie fans always look forward to summertime! It's when made-for-the-big-screen movie features premiere. Due to the pandemic, July 2021 is even more exciting as July 2020 looked very different. Now that more and more movies are releasing, there's so much to look forward to! Here, we share 10 July 2021 movies not to miss and where you can watch them.

This time last year, we were all likely at home feeling disappointed about another premiere date delay due to the pandemic. While it was all for the best, we couldn't help but feel down about it. Now, movies are finally out of the gate and we are set for a very fun summer!

Which movie are you looking forward to the most? July 2021 is kicking it off with some fun features, but it has plenty more to come.

Below, we list our top 10 picks (and some honorable mentions) of movies to watch this month. We also share where to see these movies, whether they are exclusively in theaters or streaming online. We tried to include a little bit of everything, so be sure to let us know if we missed any you are looking forward to watching!

Best July 2021 movies

"The Boss Baby 2: Family Business" — July 2, 2021

The movie opens in theaters and will be available to stream on Peacock (with subscription) on July 2, 2021. "Boss Baby 2" follows brothers Ted and Tim as adults. The two have grown apart, but must work together to stop an evil Boss Baby.

"The Forever Purge" — July 2, 2021

We all know the point of a Purge night is to let out all your hate and break the law for one night a year, but what if there was no end? "The Forever Purge" explores this idea in a movie that's now playing in theaters. Unfortunately, there's no streaming release date yet, theater exclusive.

"Black Widow" — July 9, 2021

"Black Widow" is one of the most anticipated movies of the year after many delays due to the pandemic. Finally, the movie arrives to theaters on July 9, 2021, and it will also be available to stream on Disney+ for the additional Premier Access fee of $29.99.

"Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" — July 16, 2021

A sequel to "Escape Room" and inspired by "Saw," the movie "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" will definitely entertain fans of the genre. You can watch this one on July 16, 2021, only in theaters. No streaming plans have been announced just yet.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" — July 16, 2021

The Tune Squad is back! This time, it's LeBron James who could use their help (or is it the other way around?). The movie will be released in theaters as well as HBO Max, which will stream free with your subscription.

"Old" — July 23, 2021

From M. Night Shyamalan, "Old" follows a family who quickly learn that the island they are on is causing them to age rapidly. It's an interesting concept and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds. "Old" will only be playing in theaters.

"Snake Eyes"– July 23, 2021

"Snake Eyes" is another movie many have been waiting for. The movie stars Henry Golding and Samara Weaving and is another one that will only be released in theaters.

"The Green Knight" — July 30, 2021

The medical fantasy adventure stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, and others. It's set for an exclusive theater release. We'll keep you posted if anything changes for those waiting for streaming releases!

"Jungle Cruise" — July 30, 2021

Need another family movie? "Jungle Cruise" is perfect! Best of all, you'll be able to stream this one from home! The movie will release on Disney+ via Premier Access for $29.99, but will also play in theaters if you prefer that option.

"Stillwater" — July 30, 2021

Finishing up our July 2021 movies list is "Stillwater". It feels like it's been forever since Matt Damon appeared on the big screen! Miss him no more and watch "Stillwater" on July 30, 2021. The movie will only be playing in theaters.

More movies to stream in July 2021

Some honorable mentions include "No Sudden Move," now streaming on HBO Max at no extra cost as part of your regular subscription, and "Fear Street "on Netflix (with two new "Fear Street" movies coming July 9 and July 16).

What will you be watching this month? Are there any July 2021 movies you're looking forward to that we failed to mention? Let us know!