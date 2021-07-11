Fox host grills Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over racist election laws

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about new voting restrictions that reportedly could suppress Black voters.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that a Republican-backed law would ban 24-hour voting and drive-through voting.

"There was no indication of fraud in either of those," the Fox News host said. "Harris County employed both of those and more than half of the voters who showed up were people of color."

"So you say you want to make it easier to vote," Wallace continued. "That's going to make it harder to vote. And then the question is why make it harder for some Texans to vote unless the point is suppress voting by people of color?"

Abbott argued that Texas has a right to place voting restrictions on counties.

"Why not let it go on?" Wallace asked. "If 24-hour voting worked, why not continue it?"

Abbott deflected by claiming that the state had instituted voter ID without impacting minority voters.

"It was not harder to go vote," he said. "It was easier to go vote. And the same thing applies here. And that is with 24-hour voting, one thing we want to make sure we have is integrity in the ballot box system and we need to have poll watchers and monitors and, candidly, it's hard even for a county to get people to be watching the polls 24 hours a day."

Watch the video below from Fox News: